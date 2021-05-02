PFG Advisors Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

