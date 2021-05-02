PFG Advisors Purchases 1,919 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

PFG Advisors grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period.

SDOG opened at $53.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

