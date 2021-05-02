PFG Advisors Sells 1,216 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $139.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.14 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.