PFG Advisors Sells 8,122 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU opened at $145.82 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $117.37 and a twelve month high of $148.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.13.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.