Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.27.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.91). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

