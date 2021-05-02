PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000.

PFN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.47. 205,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,596. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

