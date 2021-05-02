Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $27,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $230.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.25. The company has a market cap of $624.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

