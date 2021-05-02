Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PINS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.34.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

