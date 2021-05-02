Piper Sandler Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $335.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day moving average is $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.