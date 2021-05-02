Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chubb Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average of $154.12. Chubb has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Chubb by 5.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Chubb by 5.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 29.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

