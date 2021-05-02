Pivot Token Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $432,718.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.86 or 0.00862495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00096208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.92 or 0.08606227 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

