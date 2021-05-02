Pizza (PIZZA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $5,103.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00188928 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

