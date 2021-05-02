PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PJT Partners in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of PJT opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in PJT Partners by 576.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.