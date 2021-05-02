Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYTCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtech presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Playtech alerts:

PYTCF opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.