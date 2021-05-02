PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.270-2.370 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. 1,714,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,866. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

