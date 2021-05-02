PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.27-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.270-2.370 EPS.

PNM traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. 1,714,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,866. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Williams Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.