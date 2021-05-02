Polis (POLIS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $356.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Polis has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $356.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.11 or 0.00190853 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009554 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 137.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.