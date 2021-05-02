Polis (POLIS) Market Cap Reaches $2.35 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Polis has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $356.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polis has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.11 or 0.00190853 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009554 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 137.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

