Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Earnings Results

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-2.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.55-2.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

