Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives $17.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of PSTL stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 115,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $259.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 479,335 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

