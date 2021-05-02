Powell Industries (POWL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter.

Powell Industries stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $411.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

