Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Power Integrations updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.81. 606,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,428. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on POWI. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $167,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,516,792.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

