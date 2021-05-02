Power Ledger (POWR) One Day Volume Tops $3.71 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $181.52 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00070688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00072735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.85 or 0.00857865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00097383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,902.50 or 0.08620868 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.