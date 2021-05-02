Precision Drilling Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($4.36) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.36) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.97). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.67) EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.07.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.32. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$419.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.