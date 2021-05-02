Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTS opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $509.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

APTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

