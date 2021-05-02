Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Premier Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.38.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

PFC stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.