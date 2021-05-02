Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.71.

PRBZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Premium Brands from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.