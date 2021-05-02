Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PBH. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$129.00.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$119.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$74.84 and a 12-month high of C$123.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.3299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

