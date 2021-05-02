Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 82,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

