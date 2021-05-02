Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 632.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.80. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

