Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 678 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $126.80 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

