PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.700-$2.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.PROG also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.050 EPS.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PROG has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

