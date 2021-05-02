ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.86.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 284,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

