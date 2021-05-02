Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is Benin Management CORP’s 3rd Largest Position

Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up about 4.7% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of -278.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

