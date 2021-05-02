Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hercules Capital, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

