Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Increased by Analyst

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hydro One in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on H. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.29.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$29.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$24.64 and a 52-week high of C$31.05.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

