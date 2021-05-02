Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ares Capital Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ares Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 37.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 37.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 32.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $631,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.