Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

