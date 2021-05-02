Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issued By Wedbush

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the information services provider will earn $19.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $14.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $20.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $25.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $91.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $24.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $22.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $24.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $105.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $126.87 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on GOOG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,299.00 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,181.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,915.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.