Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Yum! Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yum! Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

