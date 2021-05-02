Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

NYSE:CNC opened at $61.74 on Friday. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 109,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Centene by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.