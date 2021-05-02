Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBTX. Truist Securities increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $75.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $265,274.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,123 shares of company stock worth $9,985,554 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

