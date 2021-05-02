Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Masco in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

MAS stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $65.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after buying an additional 134,086 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after buying an additional 492,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Masco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.