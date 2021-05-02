Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Decreased by KeyCorp

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PPD in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPD’s FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.20 on Friday. PPD has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $46.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.00.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $820,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

