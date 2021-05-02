Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Raised by Analyst

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trustmark in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trustmark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.