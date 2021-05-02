Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Cut by Truist Securiti

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on REGI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.