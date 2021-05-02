QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) PT Raised to $55.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. QCR has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, analysts expect that QCR will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

