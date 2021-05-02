QLC Chain (QLC) Tops One Day Volume of $1.10 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $19.78 million and $1.10 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00279941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.12 or 0.01132498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00731088 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,583.32 or 1.00107285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

