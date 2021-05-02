Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Lifted by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 38.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 361,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after acquiring an additional 99,713 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $188.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.48.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

