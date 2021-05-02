QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 180.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 449,094 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 4.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $92,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

